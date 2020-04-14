PROTECT YOURSELF, HANG UP: Medicare warning of COVID-19 scams

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are warning medicare members of potential scams centered around COVID-19.

On its Facebook page, Medicare.gov is warning members about phone calls, texts or emails promising “free COVID-19 items.”

These promises are nothing more than scammers trying to get members’ Medicare card number or other personal information in order to file fake claims, the agency says.

To help prevent fraud, the agency reminds members that:

Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare Number or other personal information unless you’ve given them permission in advance.

Medicare will never call you to sell you anything.

You may get calls from people promising you things if you give them a Medicare Number. Don’t do it.

Medicare will never visit you at your home.

Medicare can’t enroll you over the phone unless you called first.

You can find more tips to help prevent Medicare fraud at the agency’s website.

If you suspect fraud, you can report it by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.