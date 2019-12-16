Professor suing UT over pay gap to speak outside law school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A UT Austin professors is suing the school over how much she was paid.

Law Professor Linda Mullenix filed the suit on December 12, accusing the UT School of Law of not following the Equal Pay Act and retaliating against her for speaking out.

The lawsuit claims “one of UT Law’s most distinguished professors” was paid $134,449 less than a male colleague over the past three years.

Mullenix is a tenured professor with 45 years of teaching experience and has taught at UT since 1991.

In an email, a university spokesman stated it, “strongly supports equitable pay based on merit and performance.”

“UT has taken efforts to ensure salary equity for faculty members across campus,” the school wrote in a statement. “Law school faculty pay is determined by a committee review of teaching, service, and scholarship with professional criteria applied to make these determinations.”

The school also provided links to its University Faculty Gender Equity Council page and the Faculty Gender Equity Report as further evidence of its effort to maintain equitable pay.