President Trump says Iran drone shootdown may have been ‘stupid’ mistake

President Trump suggests drone shootdown may have been 'stupid' mistake

by: The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is playing down Iran’s downing of an American drone, saying that it might have been a mistake executed by someone just being “loose and stupid.”

Trump told reporters Thursday that the shoot down of the drone was a “new wrinkle” in escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran – a “fly in the ointment.”

He was coy about whether the U.S. would respond, saying only that “you’ll find out.”

He said he has a feeling that it was a mistake – that a “general or somebody” made a mistake in shooting that drone down.

But he added that Iran made a “big mistake” and that the U.S. “will not stand for it.”

Trump’s words appear to signal that there may not be an immediate U.S. response to the incident.

