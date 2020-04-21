President Trump says he is suspending immigration over coronavirus, protection of jobs

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He attributed the suspension to an “attack from the Invisible Enemy” and the “need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.”

In previous executive orders, President Trump barred travel from China and Europe.

It’s unclear from the president’s tweet whether the order would bar non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the country to visit family or for work purposes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.