President Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus, expects results in next few days

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) President Trump said Saturday that he has been tested for the coronavirus and should have results back “in a day, maybe two days.”

Trump’s remarks came during a briefing held in the White House briefing room offering updates on the status of coronavirus and efforts to mitigate it in the country.

The president joined Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force at the press conference to deliver updates on legislation, travel restrictions, and other measures being taken to attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

There are currently 2,488 active cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 51 people have died. Washington state leads in that sad metric with 37 of those deaths.

Texas has at least 50 confirmed cases, according to Texas Tribune, with the largest number in the Houston area, in North Texas, and at a federal quarantine site in San Antonio.

Dallas County reported its 9th case Friday evening.

Trump’s remarks that he has been tested came after a statement Friday night from hisphysician that he did not need to be tested.

He said he expects test results “in the next few days,” but that his temperature,taken before he entered the briefing room, was “totally normal.”

The White House announced Saturday that it is now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

All participants in the briefing, from reporters to government officials, were screened before entering the room.

Also at the briefing, Treasurey Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked about the legislation he and Republicans crafted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats to provide support for American workers, families, and businesses affected by COVID-19.

“I have to thank Speaker Pelosi,” Mnuchin said. “She made herself available literally around the clock.”

Pence said the administration has “strong support” for the legislation and hopes the Senate passes it “expeditiously.”

The legislation, which passed the House Friday night but must still go before the Senate, provides paid sick leave for workers hit by the virus, allows school districts that are closed to continue feed students who depend on school meals for food, and provides support for small and medium-sized businesses whose workforces are affected by the virus.

In other news from the briefing, Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said travel restrictions from countries hit hard by coronavirus have been extended to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Wolf stressed that the restrictions, which deny entry to the U.S. to foreign nationals traveling from the restricted countries, do not affect American citizens, diplomatic personnel, green card holders, and minor children.

Under the restrictions, they are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

“American citizens can come home,” Wolf said.