President Trump announces visit to Texas, plans event with Prime Minister of India

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Trump will travel to Houston and Ohio to discuss the important partnerships between the United States and India and Australia, according to a release from the Press Secretary.

The visit to Houston will happen on Sunday, September 22 where the President will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

The event, “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures,” is expected to draw thousands of people with a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the U.S. and India.

After Houston, President Trump will travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio where he will be joined by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia for a tour of the new Australian-owne manufacturing facility.

The visit will demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship between the U.S. and Australia and the President’s successful efforts to restore the United States as the world’s leading destination for foreign investment.