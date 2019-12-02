President George H.W. Bush’s Service Dog ‘Sully’ to get statue in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – A bronze, life-sized statue of Sully, the service dog for President George H.W. Bush was dedicated to his presidential library on Texas A&M Campus on Monday.

Sully is featured in a sitting position holding a leash in his mouth and wears a VetDog’s service vest with a Great Seal of the United States on its back. The statue sits in the east wing of the Bush Library.

The 3-year-old labrador assisted Bush during the last six months of his life before passing in November 2018 at the age of 94. The dog gained national attention after he was photographed for laying next to Bush’s casket.

Earlier this year, Sully joined the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s facility dog program in Bethesda to assist with wounded military personnel.