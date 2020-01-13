President Donald Trump coming back to Texas to speak at Farm Bureau Federation convention

President Donald Trump poses for photos as he meets with Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump is making another visit to the Lone Star State.

He will speak January 19 at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention for the third year in a row, the organization announced.

The convention runs January 17-22 at the Austin Convention Center.

It is the group’s 101st convention.

“We are grateful that he has made agricultural issues a priority and look forward to welcoming him to Austin at a time when there is much to talk about, from trade progress to important regulatory reforms,” said Zippy Duvall, president of AFBF.