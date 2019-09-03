PREPARATION PACKAGE: What to have on hand during emergencies

Breaking News
TEXAS (KETK) – As thousands evacuate the East coast from Florida to North Carolina, there are specific things to take in the wake of a storm.

“It’s a disaster – we call it that for a reason, your lives are going to be impacted, your stuff is going to be impacted,” said Jeff Byard, FEMA.

Some of the physical and emotional impacts can be softened by preparing an emergency kit with the essentials.

“Food, water, phone charger – your medications – a small first aid kit,” said Cindy Huge, American Red Cross.

American Red Cross items include:

  • Water
  • Food
  • Flashlight
  • Batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Medication
  • Contact information
  • Extra cash
  • Protectant gear

She said it needs to be a kit you have located in an easy-access place, ready to grab at a moment’s notice.

“Practice this with family members and children, which way to escape and have a spot to meet at where you will account for everyone,” Huge said.

Having a kit for every person in the household helps too.

“Studies show that more often than not that we are separated from our children when that disaster happens,” Byard said.

FEMA items include:

  • Charged phones
  • Medicine
  • documents
  • Tools/flashlights
  • Food
  • Protective gear
  • Comfort items
FEMA Guide during a hurricane

When it comes to what items to pack, Huge says documents are very important as many forget about the little things.

“Right now – take pictures of your house insurance, your car insurance, important documents to your family,” Huge said.

The emergency kit can also be used for other disasters like tornadoes and flooding when damages are extensive but essentials are located in one area for use.

Additional resources:

American Red Cross Check List

FEMA Hurricane Preparation Materials

