Prayer vigil held as Jacksonville mother pleads for help in finding her missing 18-year-old son

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A prayer vigil was held in honor of a missing Jacksonville teen Tuesday night. His mother is pleading for help.

It has been 10 days since Lavance Wooten has seen her son, leaving the entire family desperate for answers, and praying he comes home soon.

18-year old Tyress Gipson went missing on August 22nd. Authorities believe he may be in the Palestine area.

Inside the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville, a special prayer was said during a prayer vigil for Gipson.

Pictured: Tyress Gipson

“He would have done messaged me or something during that day, and so that’s when I was like okay, something ain’t right,” said Mrs. Wooten, who remembers the night her son went missing.

She says its been a week and a half, since she last saw him, and she knew something was wrong when he didn’t come home or answer his phone.

“I never in a million years thought I would be in my entire life, I didn’t think I would be in the situation like this,” said Mrs. Wooten, holding back tears.

Now, the words, “Bring Tyress Home” sit in front of the house where she last saw him.

“If I would have known I had to go through this, I wouldn’t have had a child, because its so unbearable,” explained Mrs. Wooten.

Gipson is a former Jacksonville football player, who had dreams of starting his own business after he graduated earlier this year.

His former coach, spoke at the vigil, praying for answers and healing.

“It’s difficult to stand up here and realize that one you have invested in is out there and we don’t know what’s going on,” said Branson Washburn, the Jacksonville High School Football coach, as he held back tears.

According to the family, Gipson was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and white shoes.

His mother is now demanding answers and she hopes someone close to her son, knows something.

“Y’all know where y’all children are, I don’t. So the public needs to know to get this word out to everybody to be looking, listening, have your eyes open, have your hearts set on God,” said Mrs. Wooten.