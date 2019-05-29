POWERFUL IMAGES: First look at a possible tornado that touched down near Canton

Top Stories

by: Joseph Perez

Posted: / Updated:

New video shows multiple angles of a possible tornado that touchdown near Canton Wednesday afternoon. 

Courtesy: Tim Ray Perry 

Several viewers have sent in video to KETK of a rotational cloud moving through the area. 

Courtesy: Mariah Hackney 

Courtesy: Mariah Hackney 

Courtesy: Mariah Hackney 

Courtesy: Mariah Hackney 

Courtesy: Bryan McAteer

More video from outside Canton from another viewer shows another powerful angle as possible tornado clouds move across East Texas. 

Courtesy: Bryan McAteer

Courtesy: Bryan McAteer

Courtesy: Jennifer Hunter

MORE CONTENT: PHOTOS OF POSSIBLE TORNADO IN CANTON

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC