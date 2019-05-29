POWERFUL IMAGES: First look at a possible tornado that touched down near Canton

New video shows multiple angles of a possible tornado that touchdown near Canton Wednesday afternoon.
Courtesy: Tim Ray Perry
Several viewers have sent in video to KETK of a rotational cloud moving through the area.
Courtesy: Mariah Hackney
More video from outside Canton from another viewer shows another powerful angle as possible tornado clouds move across East Texas.
Courtesy: Jennifer Hunter