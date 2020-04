TYLER, Texas (KETK) Thousands of East Texans are sitting in the dark as a line of strong storms continues to push south.

Upshur County Rural Electric Cooperative is reporting around 1,433 homes without power.

The following list of outages was updated at 1:30 am:

SWEPCO

Mt Pleasant – 847

Gilmer – 361

White Oak – 470

Longview – 445

Marshall – 133

ONCOR