Power outages, flights canceled across East Texas

As storms are rolling into East Texas, multiple are experiencing power outages across the area. Flights are also canceled at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and the DFW International Airport.

Swepco

  • 92 customers in Longview

Oncor

  • 37 customers in Canton
  • 18 in Tyler
  • 5 in Lufkin

TVEC

  • 18 in Gun Barrel City
  • 62 in Kaufman

Upshur Rural Electric

  • 172 in Nesbitt

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

  • Flight AA 3373 leaving Tyler to Dallas is canceled
  • Flight F9 215 leaving Tyler to Denver is scheduled for 7:53 p.m.

DFW International Airport

  • Multiple arriving and departing flights are canceled out of the DFW airport. You can check your flight status HERE.

Dallas Love Field Airport

  • Multiple arriving and departing flights are canceled out of the Dallas Love Field Airport. You can check you flight status HERE.

