Power outages, flights canceled across East Texas

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) -- Before taking them to a government shelter, Mexican police told migrant parents they could face criminal charges for exposing children to near-freezing temperatures at makeshift camps south of two U.S. ports of entry.

Tuesday afternoon's warning broke the resolve of the last Mexican asylum seekers, who had held out for more than three months staying in tents along sidewalks for fear of losing their place in line to apply for asylum in the United States. It also angered migrant advocates across the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, who pointed out the action came days before the president of Mexico visits Juarez.