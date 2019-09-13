POWER OUTAGE: Almost 2,000 without electricity, Kilgore ISD sitting in the dark

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) Thousands of Kilgore residents are without power Friday morning.

According to SWEPCO, 1,946 customers are sitting in the dark. Staff with Kilgore ISD confirms the high school is without power. The district posted on Facebook they expect power to be back by 9:30 a.m.

The Kilgore Police Department reports officers, city workers and the Texas Department of Transportation are working on getting stop signs at major intersections.

The Kilgore Police Department says SWEPCO has been notified.

Police are asking the public to only call dispatch in case of emergencies.

It is currently unknown what is causing this outage.