(VOD) The “Spare Power Bank” by “Polyconcept North America.”

The company is recalling about 5,000 banks that are used to charge electronic devices.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the power bank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire.

So far, there’s been one reported fire with no injuries.

If you have one of these products, stop using it immediately, and dispose of the battery properly.