Pothole Patrol: Flint residents say road is unsafe and causes car damage Video

Alex Montoya has lived along County Road 20250, or Bayshore Dr., in Flint for several years, and is tired of the numerous potholes that form on it.

"The county comes out to fix it, but then they reappear at the next rain so that's the biggest issue," said Montoya.

It's not just the aesthetics of the road that bother Montoya and his neighbors.

Recently, he had to take his car to get serviced, and employees at Tyler Ford told him he has damage to the suspension and steering system, most likely from potholes.

Along with the money homeowners on Bayshore Dr. have paid in car repairs, Montoya said safety is another factor.

"Motorists, residents usually, they have to drive on the opposite of the road, but then they have to face oncoming traffic officially over there when the road turns and it's a blind corner," said Montoya.

The road currently is several shades of black from different patch jobs over the years, but none of the work has been permanent.

Now Montoya and other residents are calling for a complete redo of the road.

"I've told the county about it several times, and I know some of my neighbors have as well," said Montoya.

While the community is thankful for the work that's been done, they're looking for a permanent fix.

To report potholes in Smith County, you can go to smith-county.com. Under the 'report' section click on road issue then the pothole subcategory.

If you have reoccurring road issues in your neighborhood you want to bring awareness to, send us an e-mail at potholepatrol@easttexasmatters.com.