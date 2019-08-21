Pope Francis allows sick girl to clap, dance on stage during speech

VATICAN CITY (KETK) – Pope Francis allowed a little girl suffering from an unknown illness to clap and dance on a stage where he was giving a speech on Wednesday, much to the delight of the crowd.

The girl slipped away from her mother at the front of the audience and climbed onto the large marble stage.

She pranced back and forth in front of the Pope and let out occasional claps. Pope Francis signaled to security to let her be.

She eventually returned to her mother, but slipped away a second time onto the stage, drawing applause from the audience.

At the end of his sermon, Francis said: “This poor girl is a victim of an illness and she does not know what she is doing… when we see a person who is suffering, we must pray.”

Last year, the Pope allowed a boy with autism to romp around a stage undisturbed.