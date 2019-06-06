Poll: Majority of Americans expect President Trump to win re-election in 2020

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, points as they arrive at Shannon Airport, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Shannon, Ireland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A majority of Americans believe President Trump will be re-elected to a second term in 2020, according to a CNN poll from the end of May.

54 percent of respondents said they believe Trump will win while 41 percent said he would lose. That is higher than when the poll was asked about President Obama immediately after the death of Osama Bin Laden (50/44).

This is a reversal from six months ago when in December 51 percent believe Trump would lose in 2020.

Those who said they disliked Trump cited mostly his behavior. The top three reasons were:

Lying (13 percent)

Racism (11 percent)

Incompetence (11 percent)

People who expressed approval with Trump’s presidency focused on his accomplishments:

The economy (26 percent)

Keeps his promises (12 percent)

Gets things done (9 percent)

The economy remains the brightest spot of Trump’s first term. Around 70 percent of Americans say the economy is in good shape, with many in the poll saying Trump is the reason for it.

However, on many policy issues, the President ranks in the negative for approval ratings.

Foreign trade (41 percent approve/47 percent disapprove)

Immigration (41/54)

North Korea (41/45)

Iran (32/43)

Role as Commander-In-Chief (42/48)

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS May 28 through 31 among a random national sample of 1,006 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points. It is larger for subgroups.