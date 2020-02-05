POLL: Biden leading Democrats in the Lone Star state; President Trump’s approval up

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden makes a foreign policy statement, in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The University of Texas at Tyler and Dallas Morning News

announced this week, the first of five collaborative statewide surveys.

In that first survey, on the Democratic side, former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to be the front-runner, with 35% support since a November poll.

His closest rival is Senator Bernie Sanders with 18%.

Newcomer former-mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg catapults to third-place contention, tied with Warren at 16% support.

“Mayor Bloomberg’s ascendance is largely attributed to his popularity among white, older

voters and moderates. In fact, he and Biden appear to share these demographics. When asked to identify their second choice candidate for the Democratic primary, over one third of

Bloomberg first-choice voters selected Biden.” Kenneth Bryant Jr., UT Tyler assistant professor of political science

The vast majority of Texas Democrats remain undecided on the U.S. senate primary. No candidate is winning double-digit support nor leading outside of the margin of error.

President Donald Trump’s job approval is up from the last survey in November.

The President’s approval stands at 45% approval among all registered Texans. His disapproval stands at 47% with 8% not sure.