Polk County plane crash injures 2

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were injured in a plane crash Saturday in Polk County.

According to DPS, the crash happened near the Livingston Municipal Airport Saturday evening at about 6:30 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, a 1970 Beachcraft airplane was flying from Houston to Deridder, Louisiana when the plane reportedly experiences mechanical issues. The pilot attempted to land the plane at the Livingston Municipal airport but crashed just east of the runway.

DPS has identified the pilot as 54-year-old Tony Presley from Deridder. Presley was

transported to a hospital in Conroe by medical helicopter for treatment.

A passenger with Presley has been identified as 57-year-old Robin Presley. Presley

was transported to a hospital in Livingston with unknown injuries.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be conducting the investigation.