Top Stories

Police respond to gunshot reports at Lufkin mall

By:

Posted: Dec 29, 2018 08:36 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 01:23 PM CST

LUFKIN, Texas - Lufkin police responded to calls of shots fired at the local mall around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night, according to Lufkin Police Public Information Officer Jessica Pebsworth.

They arrived to find a victim with a cut to his face and claimed he had been in a fight, but he had no gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital. The police cannot confirm at this time there were actual gun shots fired.

The suspect is currently at large and a search is underway. Some people have been locked in stores as a measure of caution; however the police believe there is no immediate threat to the area. 

KETK will continue to update this story as it progresses. 

