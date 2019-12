OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KETK) – Police and other emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported shooting inside a mall.

Police got reports at about 3:45 p.m. of gunfire from inside Penn Square Mall.

Reports say there is one known victim and a possible second victim.

At this time, we’ve located one shooting victim from the incident @PennSquareMall. This appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals. No suspect description at this time. Officers still working to clear the mall. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

The scene is still active with stores on locdown. Police are advising everyone to stay away from the area.

KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.