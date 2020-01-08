Police officer’s proposal captured on body cam

COLUMBIA, Missouri (KOMU/CPD) – University of Missouri Police Officer Rebecca McDonald is usually the one doing the pulling-over.

Recently, though, she was shocked to see flashing lights in her rear view mirror.

That traffic stop changed her life.

McDonald said she knew something wasn’t right when the officer told her a tail light was broken on her car.

When the officer asked her to get out and see the damage, she was not expecting to see her boyfriend, Columbia Police Officer Tanner Stone, down on one knee.

The special moment was captured on dashboard and body cameras, an appropriate keepsake for the law enforcement couple.

“After I bought the ring, I kind of passed around the idea to family members and friends and everybody thought it was a great idea and it would be really unique,” Stone said of his unique proposal.

“I pretty much blacked out,” McDonald said. “He pulled out a ring, I guess, and asked me to marry him. I didn’t believe him.”

The officers plan to get married in July.