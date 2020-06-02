POLICE: Waco mother charged in connection with Amber Alert child’s death

WACO, Texas – Waco Police say the mother has been arrested in the death of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez. Officers say the mom confessed to police and led them to child’s body in a dumpster near the intersection of 27th and Alice.

An Amber Alert was issued for Frankie Monday evening.

Frankie was last seen at Cameron Park, near University Parks and Herring Avenue, under the bridge. He was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, grey Mickey Mouse pants and black and white Nike shoes.

WACO, Texas (KWKT) – BREAKING: Waco Police have found a body while searching for little Frankie Gonzalez Tuesday morning. The body was in a dumpster near the intersection of 27th and Alice.

Police tell FOX44 News that the body has not been positively identified at this time and it will be sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.