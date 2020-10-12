Police looking for man who is stealing from Lindale homes with residents asleep inside

LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that has been stealing from Lindale homes with the owners still inside.

Officials said there have been multiple thefts in the Lindale area recently.

A man has been entering into unlocked residences during the nighttime hours, and the homeowners have been asleep inside while the suspect took some valuable items from them.

During one theft, the man took an alcoholic beverage from a refrigerator.

The suspect is described as a white male between 18 and 30 years of age. He is 5’8” to 6’0” and has a slender build with short hair.







If you recognize this individual or have any pertinent information pertaining to these cases, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Kevin Londoff at (903) 590-2615. You may also email Detective Londoff at klondoff@smith-county.com.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to secure their homes and vehicles. With Christmas coming up, thieves might be encouraged to steal valuable items.