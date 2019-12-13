POLICE: Longview High School evacuated due to bomb threat

Breaking News
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Longview High School was evacuated Friday afternoon after an alleged bomb threat directed at the campus.

According to police, the threat was made from a track phone and administration was immediately notificed.

Bomb threat protocols for the school were followed and officials made a sweep of Lobo Stadium.

Once it was deemed safe, students ad staff were moved to the stadium.

No one is being allowed in any buildings at the campus until it has been completely swept.

This is a developing situation. KETK will continue to update you as we learn more information.

