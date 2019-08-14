Police locate Spring Hill ISD student who made threat for first day of school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police have identified a Sping Hill ISD student who made threats towards the district for the first day of school on Wednesday.
The school released a statement saying that classes would continue as normal.
The student’s name was not released because he/she is a minor. Spring Hill officials said that the student would not be at school for the remainder of the week.
The school also said that they do not believe the threat was meant to be carried out.
Here is the statement released Wednesday morning by the district:
Every day parents drop their students off with Spring Hill staff and have complete faith that we will protect their children.
I assure you that we have taken all measures to assure that today your children are safe. Police are involved in the situation and have identified the high school student and made contact with him. State and federal law prohibits the district from detailing what will happen to this student.
Please know that we do have a zero tolerance policy for anyone who makes a threat towards our students.