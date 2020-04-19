Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus

BUCKINGHAM, Texas (KETK) – Two officers were hurt in Buckingham after a suspect hijacked a bus and shot at police officers.

Police say the city bus was hijacked by an armed suspect at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The bus driver and one other person were on the bus at the time.

Officers chased the bus through Dallas, Rowlett, and other areas before the bus drove over spike strips and came to a stop.

That’s when the suspect fired out the windows at officers, injuring two officers.

The armed man was also struck during the shootout and sent to the hospital, where he later died.

Neither officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, and no one else was hurt in the incident.

The identity of the shooter has not been released.