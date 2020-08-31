Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping of Tyler ISD elementary school student

by: Danica Sauter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has shared a statement on their Facebook page about the attempted kidnapping that happened last Friday afternoon.

The District said that the safety of their students is the highest priority. They announced that the Tyler ISD Police Department and Tyler Police Department handed over the school bus video for their investigation.

“We would encourage parents, when they can, to be available around bus drop off time,” the District said. “Also, we would encourage all parents to have a conversation with their children about stranger danger and what to do if something like this happens to them.”

According to the post, an elementary school student was asked to get into a stranger’s car after getting off a school bus. The district has handed the school bus video over to Tyler police.

Tyler ISD said that their bus drivers will continue to monitor and keep an eye out for strange vehicles or individuals in the area.

“By working together, we will continue to ensure the safest possible environment for the students of Tyler ISD,” the District said.

If any parents have a particular concern, they can contact the Tyler ISD Police Department at 903-262- 1111.

