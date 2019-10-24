Breaking News
Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Far East El Paso Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart store in Far East El Paso, according to the department.

It happened before 11:15 p.m. at the store located at 12236 Montana near Loop 375.

No word yet on any injuries.

According to investigators, shoppers inside the store began being escorted out of the store at about 1:20 a.m.

Anyone with family inside the store is asked to pick them up at the nearby Lowe’s parking lot, according to a tweet.

Police are expected to provide an update at a later time as the investigation unfolds.

