Police investigate after Salvation Army kettle stolen from Hwy 31 Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are searching for two people involved in stealing a Salvation Army Kettle Tuesday evening at the Hwy 31 Walmart.

Mister Crocker was ringing the bell and guarding the kettle when a man approached him joking about stealing the kettle.

That’s when the man stepped forward, grabbed the kettle, and ran off with it.

As most know, the red bucket is locked into the stand making it quite difficult to handle. However, the thief took the entire stand, dumping it into his truck and speeding off.

“We live in a crazy world you never know what you’re going to get into what’s going to happen,” said Dave Crocker, a two-year volunteer. “Our part is to help the people that we help. The money that we collect from the salvation collections stays in East Texas,” said Dave Crocker, a two-year volunteer.

Police are still searching for a suspect including another man inside the truck that drove off.