Police: Gunman was “hungry” before entering Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KETK/AP) – The El Paso suspect who opened fire at a Walmart, killing 22 people and wounding 26 others wound up at the store after driving 10 hours from the Dallas area, according to authorities.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said Monday that the gunman got lost in a neighborhood before ending up at the Walmart “because, we understand, he was hungry.”

Patrick Crusius, 21, is from Allen, a suburb of Dallas. The gun was legally purchased near the suspect’s hometown, according to the police chief.

Crusius was charged with capital murder.