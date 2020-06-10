Police, family asking for public help in finding missing woman last seen in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Police and family members are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Isheana Collins, 23, has been missing since Saturday. According to family and friends, Collins was last seen Saturday afternoon in Athens. Police were called after she and her boyfriend got into an argument, and an officer dropped her off at Shell service station at the intersection of US 175 West and SH 31 West in Athens.

The family says the store has no surveillance video that shows Collins walking in or making a phone call.

Anyone with information about Collins is urged to contact Athens Police Detective Wesley Hoover at 903-675-5454.