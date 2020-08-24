Police, family asking for help finding missing Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville police and the family of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help in finding him.





Tyress Gipson of Jacksonville was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jacksonville police say they have an active investigation into his disappearance.

Family members say Gipson is not answering his phone.

He is a Black male of slender build and a graduate of Jacksonville High School, where he played football.

Anyone with any knowledge of Gipson’s whereabouts is urged to call Jacksonville Police Department, 903-586-2546.