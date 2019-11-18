Police: 10 people shot and 4 killed in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – At least 10 people were shot at a gathering in southeast Fresno, and police are calling it a “mass casualty” shooting. Police say that 4 of the victims have died.

Reports of a shooting came in around 6 p.m. near Peach and Olive avenues. While authorities were en route, reports of shooting victims came in, according to Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

He says there was a gathering at a home in the backyard for the Sunday football game when shooting suspects were able to sneak in and open fired.

Dooley says at least 9 people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard. There’s not an exact number on the people who died.

Others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition and some are in critical condition but stable.

There is no suspect information that’s being released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can call Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as more details are released.