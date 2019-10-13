POLICE: 3 deaths tied to California wildfires

LOS ANGELES, California (KETK/AP) – Three people have died at the scene of Southern California wildfires earlier this week, according to authorities and the Associated Press.

More than 100 structures were destroyed leaving people homeless and with no place to turn to.

Officials out of Los Angeles said the fire in the city’s San Fernando Valley area hasn’t grown since Friday and crews are in the process of putting out hotspots as evacuations are lifted.

“We thank members of the community for promptly heeding the evacuation orders and their patience as we worked to contain the fire,” the Los Angeles Police Department wrote in a tweet.

Officials urge residents to be cautious returning home where fire crews could still be operating and the threat of flare-ups continues.

At the first blaze sight, one man died of a heart attack trying to fight the blaze, according to the Associated Press.

At the sight of the second blaze east of Los Angeles, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said a second and third body were found at a mobile home park.

Two of the bodies have been identified, but the third remains unknown.

Officials say the fire has moved away from residential areas and into hillsides and canyons, but smoke still covers the skies, causing low air quality.

On Saturday, Cal Fire said in a tweet that the evacuation order remains for the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park where 74 homes where destroyed.

Fire danger remains high for much of Southern California and the cause of the fire is still under investigation as fire departments continue battling the fires and officials investigate.