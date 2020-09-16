Pleasant Grove High School aide arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police have arrested an instructional aide at Pleasant Grove High School for an alleged improper relationship with a student.

Heather Rose, 38, was arrested Tuesday and released from the Bi-State Detention Center on a $40,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to police, Pleasant Grove ISD officials were notified in August of an alleged improper relationship between Rose and a 17-year-old male student.

The relationship is believed to have started in October 2019 and lasted for several months.

When the alleged relationship was discovered, it was reported to the police.

During the investigation, a detective obtained search warrants for Rose’s cell phone and social media accounts. He reportedly discovered evidence that Rose and the student were involved in a sexual relationship.

Police say that while the alleged liaisons took place at multiple locations in both Texas and Arkansas, there is no indication any of them happened on school property or during school hours.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rose Monday, and she turned herself in Tuesday.

Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student is a second-degree felony, punishable by imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years but not less than two years and a fine of up to $10,000.