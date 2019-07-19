PLAYING A PART: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch

“One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

And Mike Ferguson was there.

A lifetime Boeing employee, Ferguson was part of the mission’s launch team as an electrical inspector.

On that historical day, he stood outside the NASA Launch Operations Center, ready to stand witness.

“When that thing lit up, you can’t describe the feeling,” Ferguson told the Dubois County Herald.

And there’s never been a launch vehicle that you could feel that it launched like that Saturn V. It vibrated and the crackling noise was deafening. It was an awesome, beautiful sight. Ferguson to the Dubois County Herald

He says he is proud to have been a part of the team that put Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon.

Ferguson was shipped out to the launch operations center in June 1966, before the manned Apollo missions took place. Prior to the first unmanned mission Saturn V was part of, Ferguson remembered feeling like an athlete filled with jitters before a championship game.

“To be involved in something that man’s never attempted, getting ready for the first launch of a Saturn V vehicle was just anxious anticipation,” he said. “Is this thing gonna go up, or is it gonna blow up? We think we built something good, and we believed in it.”

By the time work began on the Apollo 11 mission, Ferguson was an electrical and mechanical inspector.