PLAY BALL: Players kneel for equality, Charley Pride sings anthem as Rangers open season against Rockies

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Whatever else 2020 and COVID-19 have in store for this country, at least we still have baseball.

It was, perhaps, a slightly odder version of baseball – cardboard fans in the stands, players in masks, and a “piped in” roar of the crowd – but it was baseball nonetheless.

Governor Greg Abbott threw out the first pitch – virtually, from Austin – and country music legend Charley Pride sang the national anthem.

And in a sign that Major League Baseball is as aware of the national mood as any other business, before the game players knelt together for unity while holding onto a rolled black banner.

Rangers players, members of the coaching staff and manager Chris Woodward spoken out openly about issues of racial injustice, and players have worn patches and T-shirts during batting practice that expressed their feelings about racism and social justice.

The opener was the first of three games against the Rockies.

It also was the team’s first season opener in their new ballpark Globe Life Field, and pitcher Lance Lynn threw a fastball for a strike to christen it.