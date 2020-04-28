Plasma from COVID-19 survivors could yield experimental treatments

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 patients is being used in experimental treatments to treat those who are not responding to other medical interventions while recovering from the coronavirus.

“Convalescent Plasma” contains antibodies that might be effective against COVID-19. In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved doctors to explore this research as a possible treatment.

Smith County alone has 85 recovered individuals and East Texas has nearly 250.

After two East Texans that recovered from the coronavirus donated their plasma, Carter BloodCare is asking for others to reach out and donate.

“We started partnering with Carter BloodCare very early in this outbreak to prepare our physicians to identify and refer their patients for this program,” said Dr. Mike McCrady, SCMS president. “Our recovered patients are eager for a way to contribute something to help in this difficult time. Additionally, office-based and hospital doctors all have a role to play in helping to develop and test new innovative treatments. We are glad our medical society can provide a helpful role.”

While individuals are considered recovered by their physicians, Carter BloodCare is taking precautions and collecting the plasma on designated buses.

Survivors of COVID-19 who are interested in donating must be able to present documentation that they tested positive for the virus and be recovered from the illness. The exact guidelines can be found on the Carter BloodCare website along with a registration form.