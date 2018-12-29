Planning on traveling in 2019? Check out these tips from travel pros

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - If you plan to travel in the coming year, travel agents have some tips you'll need to consider.

Professionals say a little preparation can save you from a disaster.

At Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel in Wheeling, they say know your numbers. Make a list of all your card numbers; debit, credit and passport. Either take a picture of them, or write them down, even the part that says, if lost or stolen, call this number. Also keep that separate from the cards themselves.

The travel agency also said travel insurance is vital in case of everything from a death in the family to a broken arm.

"I know nobody wants to pay extra money for insurance. We get that, but boy to protect that three, four, $5,000 or more investment, really a good idea," said Bill Bryson with Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel.

If it's an overseas trip, check your passport's expiration date.

"Don't wait til the day of," Bryson advised. "Pull it out of your drawer, and look, and it expired yesterday. Look early so you still allow yourself time to renew it."

Travel also experts also said to split up your money and cards into several different pockets. Some of their travel agents use a fanny pack turned toward the front. Don't use a purse that hangs at your side or your back.

"We recommend that you have some type of cross-body purse that you can put in front of your body," continued travel agent Jenna Bickford.

The reason? Pickpockets are skilled at lifting a man's wallet from his back pocket.

"Even to New York City, I recommended to my Dad that he move his wallet to his front pocket," Bickford continued.

Finally, Bryson likes to quote Clint Hurdle, who said "live where your feet are." So, immerse yourself in the culture, wherever you go,.

"Try the different foods. Try to speak a few words of the language. Try to talk to some of the locals and try to really understand what it is about the French people or the English people or the Italians," Bryson encouraged. "When you come back now, you've got a real memory of what transpired on your trip to that country."

Travel agents also said a Global Entry Card costs about $100, but it's worth it if you travel out of the country often because it speeds up the process at Customs and Immigration.