Planned Parenthood removes Leana Wen as President

Dr. Leana Wen, the president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the crowd at the We Decide: Planned Parenthood Action Fund 2020 Election Forum to Focus on Abortion and Reproductive Rights event in Columbia, SC on June 22, 2019. – Many of the Democratic candidates running for president are in Columbia to make appearances at the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention and the Planned Parenthood Election Forum on June 22. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)

Planned Parenthood removed its president on Tuesday after less than one year in the job.

Leana Wen tweeted, “I just learned that the @ PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly.”

Wen stated she is leaving because the board and her “have philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood.”

After a meeting held to discuss future leadership, Planned Parenthood appointed Alexi McGill as acting president and CEO.

We’re pleased to announce @AlexisMcGill has been named Acting President and CEO of @PPFA and Acting President of @PPAct, effective immediately. Alexis is a renowned social justice leader and tireless advocate for reproductive rights and access to quality, affordable health care. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) July 16, 2019

McGill was previously an action fund board member and PAC chair, which she stepped down from to accept the role of acting president.

I’m excited to get to work alongside the incredible team at Planned Parenthood who work every single day to help people access high quality reproductive health care. #CareNoMatterWhat — Alexis McGillJohnson (@alexismcgill) July 16, 2019

