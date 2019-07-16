Planned Parenthood removes Leana Wen as President

Planned Parenthood removed its president on Tuesday after less than one year in the job.
Leana Wen tweeted, “I just learned that the
@PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly.”
Wen stated she is leaving because the board and her “have philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood.”
After a meeting held to discuss future leadership, Planned Parenthood appointed Alexi McGill as acting president and CEO.
McGill was previously an action fund board member and PAC chair, which she stepped down from to accept the role of acting president.
RELATED CONTENT:
RELATED CONTENT: