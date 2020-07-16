Pittsburg ISD asking 7th, 8th grade parents to choose face-to-face or remote education

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Pittsburg ISD is asking parents of 7th- and 8th-grade students to to decide between face-to-face instruction or remote at-home learning for their children when schools reopen in the fall.

The district is asking parents to fill out an online survey detailing their preferences.

A letter to parents from the district outlines what in-person learning and remote learning will look like to help them make their decision.

“For the return to school in 2020-2021 PISD desires and expects a safe emotional and physical environment for our students and staff to learn and work. PISD is committed to ensuring that

our students have continuity of instruction whether they choose in-person learning or Virtual Learning. To provide consistency of experiences, the district has set expectations to meet this goal. The aim of PISD is to establish guidelines that provide a safe learning environment for staff and students as we enter the Fall of 2020.” Pittsburg ISD

Registration for the new school year is open. Parents can register their children online.

The district cautions that “guidelines are based on the public health situation as we understand it today and are subject to change due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas.”