PISTOLS & PEARLS: Tyler Cattle Baron’s announces 2020 theme

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Grab your boots because the planning has begun.

The theme for the 2020 Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala was announced Monday evening: Pistols and Pearls.

The 32nd Annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raised $540,596.82 for the American Cancer Society, funds that will go toward cancer research, education and to assist patients and families in areas of struggle with cancer.

“As the 2019 gala chairs we are thrilled to present $540,596.82 to the American Cancer Society for education, patient support services and funding to find a cure. We may have finished the race to the 2019 Gala, but the race is definitely not over until no one has to hear the dreadful words ‘you have cancer’ ever again,” said 2019 chair, Kelli Armstrong.

The 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is scheduled for June 13th and will again be held at the Texas Rose Horse Park.

“We want to congratulate the 2019 chairs on a job well done. They all worked hard and helped raise money for this worthy cause. We are excited to follow them and continue to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society and for this amazing community that we live in,” said 2020 chair Denise Bardsley.

The other two chairs for the event will be Melissa Braswell and Chalease Denson.

For more information on ACS programs and services available in your community, visit www.cancer.org or call 800-ACS-2345.

To support the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, donate at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or call 903-597-1383.