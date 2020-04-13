American Cancer Society’s “Pistol & Pearls” Cattle Barons’ Gala canceled for 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The spread of COVID-19 in the East Texas community has lead to the cancellation of several major events. The American Cancer Society’s annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala has been added to the list.

According to organizers, the event scheduled for June 13 at the Texas Rose Horse Park has been suspended.

“While we will not be coming together for a night this year, it is our sincerest hope that the Tyler community will take this opportunity to exercise their passion and dedication to fighting cancer and support those who need it the most — the patients with compromised immune systems, caregivers, and their families.” CHALEASE DENSON, GALA CO-CHAIR

“We appreciate your understanding and support of the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala as we navigate this new day. We hope you will be a part of the 2021 Pistols and Pearls Gala as we proceed with plans for next June,” said Melissa Braswell, the other gala co-chair added.

Last August, the theme for this year was announced at Pistols and Pearls.

Last year’s event garnered more than $500,000 for the American Cancer Society.

For more information on ACS programs and services available in your community, visit www.cancer.org or call 800-ACS-2345.

To support the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, donate at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or call 903-597-1383.