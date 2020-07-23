Pine Tree ISD announces, mourns death of student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pine Tree ISD announced on Facebook the death of one of its students, “a bright, shining star.”

According to the post, Alston Roger Craver, 15, died Tuesday.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4- p.m. at Welch Funeral Home, 4619 Judson Road. His funeral service will be Monday at 2- p.m. at First Baptist Church in Longview.

The family is asking mourners to wear bright colors and superhero shirts.

“Alston always shined so bright and happy,” the district’s post said. “Alston always thought he was invincible so please wear Super Hero shirts as well. Alston was a bright, shining star. Please join his family in celebrating Alston’s amazing life.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.