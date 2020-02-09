Pier 1 recalls desk chairs due to fall and injury hazards

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Pier One is recalling several desk chairs due to risk of injury.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the legs of the rolling desk chairs can break, posing a fall and injury risk.
The recall affects five models:
|Collection
|Model Number
|Color
|Brennon
| 3218728
3595783
4131834
|Natural
Turquoise
Brown (Bomber)
|Corinne
2855272
3787830
|Ivory
Natural
|Devon
|3218730
|Natural (Flax)
|Emille
|3600041
3606218
4133680
4133692
4133727
|Navy blue
Gray
Navy blue (Velvet ink)
Light green (Velvet eucalyptus)
Off white (Velvet dove)
|Hourglass
|3030877
3232879
3232894
3232931
3707849
|Natural (Flax)
Light gray (Mist)
Gray
Turquoise
Gray (Velvet gray)
The chairs were sold at Pier 1 stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 through November 2019 for between $260 and $450.
Pier One has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, resulting in one back injury.
Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact Pier-One to receive a free repair kit.
Contact Pier 1 toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. CT, Saturday from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at www.pier1.com.