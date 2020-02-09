Pier 1 recalls desk chairs due to fall and injury hazards

Closings
FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Pier One is recalling several desk chairs due to risk of injury.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the legs of the rolling desk chairs can break, posing a fall and injury risk.

The recall affects five models:

CollectionModel NumberColor
Brennon 3218728
3595783
4131834 		Natural
Turquoise
Brown (Bomber)
Corinne
2855272
3787830
Ivory
Natural
Devon3218730Natural (Flax)
Emille3600041
3606218
4133680
4133692
4133727		Navy blue
Gray
Navy blue (Velvet ink)
Light green (Velvet eucalyptus)
Off white (Velvet dove)
Hourglass3030877
3232879
3232894
3232931
3707849 		Natural (Flax)
Light gray (Mist)
Gray
Turquoise
Gray (Velvet gray)

The chairs were sold at Pier 1 stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 through November 2019 for between $260 and $450.

Pier One has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, resulting in one back injury.

Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact Pier-One to receive a free repair kit.

Contact Pier 1 toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. CT, Saturday from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at www.pier1.com.

