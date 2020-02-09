Pier 1 recalls desk chairs due to fall and injury hazards

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Pier One is recalling several desk chairs due to risk of injury.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the legs of the rolling desk chairs can break, posing a fall and injury risk.

The recall affects five models:

Collection Model Number Color Brennon 3218728

3595783

4131834 Natural

Turquoise

Brown (Bomber) Corinne

2855272

3787830

Ivory

Natural Devon 3218730 Natural (Flax) Emille 3600041

3606218

4133680

4133692

4133727 Navy blue

Gray

Navy blue (Velvet ink)

Light green (Velvet eucalyptus)

Off white (Velvet dove) Hourglass 3030877

3232879

3232894

3232931

3707849 Natural (Flax)

Light gray (Mist)

Gray

Turquoise

Gray (Velvet gray)

The chairs were sold at Pier 1 stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 through November 2019 for between $260 and $450.

Pier One has received 29 reports of chair legs breaking, resulting in one back injury.

Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact Pier-One to receive a free repair kit.

Contact Pier 1 toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. CT, Saturday from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at www.pier1.com.