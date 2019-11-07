PHOTOS: U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (The U.S.Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to Washington, DC this morning.

On Wednesday, crews in New Mexico’s Carson National Forest cut down this year’s tree.

Crews are getting ready to cut the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from the Carson National Forest. Photo Courtesy: KRQE Reporter | Francesca Washington

It’s a 60-foot blue spruce.

Crews are getting ready to cut the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from the Carson National Forest. Photo Courtesy: KRQE Reporter | Francesca Washington

Once cut, the tree was quickly lifted, then loaded up for a two-week, 15-hundred mile journey to our nation’s capitol.

Crews are getting ready to cut the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from the Carson National Forest. Photo Courtesy: KRQE Reporter | Francesca Washington

This is not the first time New Mexico has had the honor of providing the capitol Christmas tree.

Crews are getting ready to cut the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from the Carson National Forest. Photo Courtesy: KRQE Reporter | Francesca Washington

In 2005, an Engelmann Spruce from Santa Fe National Forest stood on the west lawn of the capitol.