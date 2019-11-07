PHOTOS: U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (The U.S.Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to Washington, DC this morning.
On Wednesday, crews in New Mexico’s Carson National Forest cut down this year’s tree.
It’s a 60-foot blue spruce.
Once cut, the tree was quickly lifted, then loaded up for a two-week, 15-hundred mile journey to our nation’s capitol.
This is not the first time New Mexico has had the honor of providing the capitol Christmas tree.
In 2005, an Engelmann Spruce from Santa Fe National Forest stood on the west lawn of the capitol.