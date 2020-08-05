Phone scammers posing as Social Security workers targeting East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Over the past several months, the number of reports made to the Social Security office about “imposter calls” have hit an all-time high.

The fake Social Security calls will ask for personal information, including your Social Security number.

Some are robocalls, providing a phony call-back number or website to steal your personal and financial information.

Others are human callers using a fake name and government affiliation to ask for your Social Security number, address or date of birth.

The Better Business Bureau recommends using common-sense security tips to protect yourself.

“Pay us some sort of money or give us some sort of information and that’s what they’re looking for,” said Coleman Swierc of the BBB of Central East Texas. “So anytime there’s benefits involved, the threat of loosing those benefits can lead people to unfortunately act in a way that could cause them to become victims.”

The BBB advises never to give personal information to unsolicited callers and reminds people that the Social Security Administration will never call asking for you Social Security number.

Don’t trust Caller ID as numbers can be spoofed. If you don’t recognize or trust the number, don’t answer the call.

Experts say apps like Mr. Number and Truecaller can help, alerting you to fake phone calls.

And if you are concerned about a call you received, contact the local Social Security office.