Pharmaceutical company halting production of certain Excedrin products temporarily

(VOD) If you suffer from migraines, you may want to listen up.

Production for certain excedrin products has temporarily been stopped.

Glaxosmithkline says they halted production and distribution for the popular pain reliever, after discovering “inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients.”

The products in question are Excedrin extra strength and Excedrin migraine, in both caplets and gel-tabs.

The pharmaceutical company says they do not believe they pose a safety risk to consumers, and this is only a precautionary measure.

Also, they expect to resume production “shortly.”

Excedrin PM headache and Excedrin tension headache are still available in stores.

But the company advised consumers to talk to their pharmacists since the dosage may be different.

